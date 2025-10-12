London (triceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bills, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

London appeared on Friday's practice report as a limited participant due to a triceps injury. He downgraded to a DNP on Saturday, and the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Monday's contest. Sam Roberts and Brandon Dorlus should see more rotational snaps on the Falcons' defensive line in London's absence.