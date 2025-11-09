London (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts in Berlin, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

After he hadn't logged any snaps over a stretch of three consecutive games, London suited up for last week's 24-23 loss to the Patriots and turned in a standout performance, recording a pair of sacks and forcing a fumble while finishing with a season-high five tackles. Though London may have earned himself more playing time if he had been healthy enough to play Week 10, he'll ultimately be forced to sit out the game in Germany after he was a limited practice participant throughout the week due to the shoulder injury.