Treadwell has struggled with drops thus far in training camp, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dropped passes may be more forgivable errors to coaches than fumbles at least, but this update certainly does not bode well for Treadwell's bid to unseat Gage for the No. 3 receiver role. This trend is unfortunately not a new one for Treadwell, as he owns an astronomical drop rate of 10.1 percent over the past two seasons. It seems that Gage's status as the No. 3 option only grows more secure knowing this, while Olamide Zaccheaus and Jalen McCleskey each have an opportunity to move up should Treadwell's struggles persist.