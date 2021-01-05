Treadwell secured two of his three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Treadwell was elevated from the Falcons' practice squad late in the year, tallying five consecutive game appearances between Weeks 13 and 17 after going without a single activation prior to December. An injury to Julio Jones (hamstring) opened up opportunities for the 2016 first-round pick, as he totaled six catches for 49 yards with a pair of touchdown catches during that stretch. Treadwell's contract is up in March, rendering his status with the organization unsettled as Atlanta remains without a new general manager following the October firing of Thomas Dimitroff.