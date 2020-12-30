Treadwell caught both of his targets for 11 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Treadwell has only attracted four targets over the past three weeks, but two have gone for touchdowns. Having signed to the Falcons' practice squad Sept. 16, the 2016 first-round pick didn't make his regular-season debut with the team until Week 13. If Julio Jones (hamstring) were to return from his three-game absence to face the Buccaneers on Sunday, Treadwell's role likely would decrease for Atlanta's 2020 finale.