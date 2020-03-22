Play

Falcons' Laquon Treadwell: Heading to Atlanta

Treadwell signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Sunday, Zach Klein of WSB-TV reports.

Treadwell hasn't lived up to his draft status as a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, but perhaps a change of scenery will help him take flight in Atlanta. Expectations should be tempered, as Treadwell will have a hard time carving out a major role in a deep receiving corps headlined by Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

