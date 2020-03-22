Falcons' Laquon Treadwell: Heading to Atlanta
Treadwell signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Sunday, Zach Klein of WSB-TV reports.
Treadwell hasn't lived up to his draft status as a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, but perhaps a change of scenery will help him take flight in Atlanta. Expectations should be tempered, as Treadwell will have a hard time carving out a major role in a deep receiving corps headlined by Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Another rocky season•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Won't face Saints•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Gets loose for long TD•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: More limited role Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.