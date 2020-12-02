Interim coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Treadwell will take over Atlanta's "OZ role" in the wake of Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) being placed on IR, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Treadwell signed with the active roster off the practice squad Tuesday, and it looks as though the 25-year-old will get an immediate chance to slot into a rotational role. By virtue of inheriting Zacchaeus' role, Treadwell stands to do most of his work outside the numbers, and lining up off the line of scrimmage could occasionally allow him to be used in motion. Of course, whenever both Julio Jones (toe) and Calvin Ridley are on the field, Treadwell's usage will likely be minimal.