Falcons interim head Raheem Morris suggested that Treadwell's role could expand in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "We're looking forward to seeing more of [Treadwell] this week," Morris said Wednesday.

During last weekend's loss to the Chargers, Treadwell turned his lone target into a nine-yard touchdown. He looks like he could get an opportunity to build on that performance by playing more than the eight snaps he received Week 14, but Treadwell's usage will likely hinge heaving on the status of Julio Jones (hamstring), who didn't practice Wednesday and may be in danger of missing a second straight game.