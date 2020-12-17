Interim coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday "we're looking forward to seeing more of [Treadwell] this week," D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Treadwell translated his lone target during last weekend's loss to the Chargers into a nine-yard touchdown, and it looks as he could once again be in line to handle an expanded role. The extent of the 2016 first-round pick's opportunities will likely come down to whether or not Julio Jones (hamstring), who couldn't practice Wednesday, misses his fifth straight game.