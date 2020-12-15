Treadwell hauled in his lone target for a nine-yard touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

With Treadwell having resided on Atlanta's practice squad for most of the campaign, Week 14 marked just the second time all season he's been active for a game. The 2016 first-round draft choice was afforded extra opportunity with Julio Jones (hamstring) sitting out his fourth contest of 2020 and Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) currently residing on IR. Looking ahead to a Week 15 matchup against Tampa Bay, Treadwell's workload is liable to remain sparse unless there are injuries above him on the WR depth chart.