Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Activated off IR
Reynolds (pectoral) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Reynolds landed on injured reserve to start the season and recently returned to practice in preparation for Week 7. He could return action for Sunday's game against the Carolina, where he will once again primarily serve a special teams' role.
