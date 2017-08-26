Play

Reynolds left Saturday's game against the Cardinals on Saturday and is questionable to return, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's unclear how severe this injury is, but for precautionary reasons it's unlikely that Reynolds returns. Going into his fifth year, Reynolds has played in mostly special-teams roles, but he could be looking for additional defensive snaps as the No. 2 middle linebacker.

