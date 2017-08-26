Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Leaves with shoulder injury
Reynolds left Saturday's game against the Cardinals on Saturday and is questionable to return, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
It's unclear how severe this injury is, but for precautionary reasons it's unlikely that Reynolds returns. Going into his fifth year, Reynolds has played in mostly special-teams roles, but he could be looking for additional defensive snaps as the No. 2 middle linebacker.
More News
-
Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Re-signs with Falcons•
-
Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Will start at middle linebacker Sunday•
-
Bears' LaRoy Reynolds: Will start at middle linebacker•
-
Jaguars release linebacker LaRoy Reynolds•
-
QB Blake Bortles among probables for Jaguars in Week 14•
-
Jaguars healthy for Week 13 game against visiting Giants•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...