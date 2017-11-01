Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Practices at full speed
Reynolds (pectoral) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Panthers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Reynolds is still looking for his first game action since he has spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve. In 2016, he played every game, but he was rarely summoned in defensive situations, much like every season in his career. Top middle linebacker Deion Jones (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, though, so Reynolds could see in increase in snaps that way. Regardless, Reynolds shouldn't be considered dependable for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Activated off IR•
-
Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Returning to practice this week•
-
Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Lands on IR•
-
Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Out for Thursday's preseason finale•
-
Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Leaves with shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Re-signs with Falcons•
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...