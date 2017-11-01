Reynolds (pectoral) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Panthers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Reynolds is still looking for his first game action since he has spent the first eight weeks of the season on injured reserve. In 2016, he played every game, but he was rarely summoned in defensive situations, much like every season in his career. Top middle linebacker Deion Jones (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, though, so Reynolds could see in increase in snaps that way. Regardless, Reynolds shouldn't be considered dependable for fantasy owners.