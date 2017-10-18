Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds: Returning to practice this week
Reynolds (pectoral) will return to practice this week, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Reynolds was placed on short-term injured reserve to open the season and the earliest he could return to game action would be in Week 9 against the Panthers. However, if he isn't activated within three weeks of his return to practice, he'd then be subject to remain on IR through season's end.
