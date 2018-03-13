Falcons' Leon McFadden: Remains in Atlanta
McFadden signed a one-year extension with the Falcons on Tuesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
McFadden did not appear in a game last season for the Falcons after bouncing around the league his first four seasons. He'll provide the Falcons with secondary depth.
