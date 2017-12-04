The Falcons signed McFadden to a contract Monday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

McFadden, now recovered from an August hamstring injury, was signed off the Cowboys' practice squad. The 2013 third-rounder appeared in nine games for Dallas in 2016 but primarily played on special teams. He'll likely operate in a similar capacity with the Falcons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories