Floyd (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Floyd didn't practice Wednesday but logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday before drawing a questionable tag. He's yet to miss a game this season, but his last sack came in Week 4 against Washington. Floyd may see slightly fewer snaps, as rookie Jalon Walker (groin) will be active after missing the past two games.