Floyd (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Floyd sustained a hamstring injury during the Falcons' Week 9 loss to the Patriots and was unable to return. He sat out of the first practice of Week 10 prep, but the veteran will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts in Germany. Arnold Ebiketie and rookie first-rounder James Pearce would be in line for more snaps in Week 10 if Floyd is not cleared to play.