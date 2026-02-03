Floyd recorded 19 tackles (six solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense across 15 games with the Falcons in 2025.

Floyd was cut by the 49ers in March in a cap-saving move but quickly inked a one-year, $10 million contract with the Falcons. He logged at least 8.5 sacks in five consecutive seasons prior to 2025 and was set to lead a Falcons defensive front that also consisted of rookie first-rounders James Pearce and Jalon Walker. However, Floyd's defensive snap count and production dipped noticeably in 2025, as he set a career low in tackles while recording the least amount of sacks in a season since 2019 as a member of the Bears (3.0). Floyd is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and while Spotrac projects his annual market value at $8.9 million, it's hard to say whether a team is willing to pay that kind of money for a pass rusher entering his age-34 season.