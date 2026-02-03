Falcons' Leonard Floyd: Production dips in 10th NFL season
Floyd recorded 19 tackles (six solo), including 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense across 15 games with the Falcons in 2025.
Floyd was cut by the 49ers in March in a cap-saving move but quickly inked a one-year, $10 million contract with the Falcons. He logged at least 8.5 sacks in five consecutive seasons prior to 2025 and was set to lead a Falcons defensive front that also consisted of rookie first-rounders James Pearce and Jalon Walker. However, Floyd's defensive snap count and production dipped noticeably in 2025, as he set a career low in tackles while recording the least amount of sacks in a season since 2019 as a member of the Bears (3.0). Floyd is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and while Spotrac projects his annual market value at $8.9 million, it's hard to say whether a team is willing to pay that kind of money for a pass rusher entering his age-34 season.