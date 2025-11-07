Floyd has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Indianapolis in Berlin, Germany due to a hamstring injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Floyd suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against New England and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday this week. With the Falcons scheduled to fly to Berlin, Germany on Thursday night ahead of Sunday's game against Indianapolis, Atlanta decided to have Floyd stay home and thus have already ruled him out. Arnold Ebiketie could be in line for more defensive snaps than usual Sunday in Floyd's absence.