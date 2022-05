Watson signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Scott Bair of the teams official site reports.

Watson appeared in seven games for UT-San Antonio last season, making seven catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Better known for his blocking skills, Watson will likely be competing with sixth round selection John FitzPatrick and reserve/future contract signees, Daniel Helm, John Raine and Brayden Lenius for a roster spot.