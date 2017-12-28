Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Could play Week 17
Toilolo (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
While Toilolo's back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week aren't encouraging, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that the tight end's MCL sprain isn't viewed as a long-term concern, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As a result, Quinn said Toilolo still has a chance at playing in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Panthers, though the 26-year-old will likely have to practice in some capacity Friday in order to have a realistic shot.
