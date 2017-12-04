Toilolo caught two balls for 25 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.

The Falcons only managed 173 yards through the air, so it's not surprising that Toilolo had another ho-hum performance. He has a better match up at home in Week 14 against the Saints, but he's never really stuffed the stat sheet this season, so temper expectations.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories