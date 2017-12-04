Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Grabs two receptions in loss
Toilolo caught two balls for 25 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.
The Falcons only managed 173 yards through the air, so it's not surprising that Toilolo had another ho-hum performance. He has a better match up at home in Week 14 against the Saints, but he's never really stuffed the stat sheet this season, so temper expectations.
