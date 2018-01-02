Toilolo (knee) practiced on a limited basis Tuesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Toilolo sat out Week 17 with a sprained MCL, so an appearance in the first practice of wild-card prep is a step in the right direction for the reserve tight end. When active this season, he received at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps in 11 of 15 games, but his final stat line (12 catches for 122 yards and one TD on 14 targets) doesn't inspire much confidence in the fantasy realm.