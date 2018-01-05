Toilolo (knee) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Rams, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Although he has been limited in practice all week, Toilolo did not receive an injury designation for Saturday's game, meaning the tight end should be all set to go for all intensive purposes. Toilolo averaged over 28 offensive snaps per game during the regular season, but there's no telling if the lingering knee injury will whittle down those numbers.