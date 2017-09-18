Falcons' Levine Toilolo: No targets against Packers
Toilolo was held without a target in Sunday's win over the Packers.
He continues to be used primarily as a blocking tight end in the Falcons' offensive system. Austin Hooper is the tight end to own of the two.
