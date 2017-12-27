Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Not practicing Wednesday
Toilolo (knee) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The backup tight end sustained an MCL sprain in Sunday's loss to the Saints and looks unlikely to play in the regular-season finale against the Panthers. Toilolo will probably need to put in two limited practices or at least one full practice over the next two days to change his outlook on the health front.
