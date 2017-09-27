Play

Toilolo was not targeted in Sunday's 30-26 win over Detroit.

That makes it one target in three weeks for Toilolo. Though he's on the field a fair amount, 35 of 68 offensive plays on Sunday, it is clear that with Austin Hooper as the primary tight end and so many other weapons in Atlanta, there isn't much opportunity for Toilolo.

