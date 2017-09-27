Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Not targeted versus Detroit
Toilolo was not targeted in Sunday's 30-26 win over Detroit.
That makes it one target in three weeks for Toilolo. Though he's on the field a fair amount, 35 of 68 offensive plays on Sunday, it is clear that with Austin Hooper as the primary tight end and so many other weapons in Atlanta, there isn't much opportunity for Toilolo.
More News
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: No targets against Packers•
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Picks up one target in Week 1•
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Re-signs with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Held to one reception in win•
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Snatches one pass in win•
-
Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Stretches the field in win•
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...