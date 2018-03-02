Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Released by Atlanta
Toilolo will be released by the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Toilolo signed a three-year, $12 million contract last offseason, but the structure of the deal meant his status with Atlanta was still a year-to-year proposition. The 26-year-old tight end caught 12 passes on 421 offensive snaps in 2017, stuck behind Austin Hooper on the depth chart all season. Toilolo doesn't offer much as a receiver and likely will have to settle for backup work elsewhere.
