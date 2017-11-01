Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Snags two catches
Toilolo grabbed two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets.
Austin Hooper continues to be the man in Atlanta, but Toilolo continues to see a fair amount of offensive snaps with 31 on Sunday, just under half of the Falcons' total. Those snaps are not, however, translating into production in the passing game. Toilolo totaled six total targets in games against the Jets and Bills and just one other target in his other five outings combined.
