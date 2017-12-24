Toilolo injured his knee and is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The severity of Toilolo's situation isn't clear. Austin Hooper will be the Falcons' only other option at tight end for the remainder of the game with Eric Saubert (coach's decision) inactive Sunday.

