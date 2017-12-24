Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Unable to return Sunday
Toilolo (knee) didn't return to Sunday's game at New Orleans, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
While deemed questionable to return to the contest initially, he wasn't able to make it back. He'll likely enter Week 17 with the same tag as the Falcons prepare to take on the Panthers.
