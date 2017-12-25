Toilolo (knee) has a sprained MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's unlikely he will play in the Falcons' regular-season finale versus the Panthers. If he can't make it back in time, it might mean an extra target or two for Austin Hooper. Eric Saubert would fill in for 26-year-old.

