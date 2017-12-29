Toilolo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The sprained MCL that Toilolo suffered in Week 16 will keep him out of the season finale, but if the Falcons make the playoffs with a win Sunday, it's unclear if he'll be able to participate. Eric Saubert will slot into the No. 2 tight end role in Week 17.