Paulsen (knee/ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Paulsen exited Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to knee and ankle injuries, and continues to manage his recovery. It remains to be seen whether the depth tight end will get healthy in time to suit up against the Packers in Week 14. If Paulsen is unable to go, Eric Saubert will benefit from a slight increase in offensive usage.

