Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Back-to-back limited practices
Paulsen (knee/ankle) was limited during Thursday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coming off two missed practices and his first inactive stint of the year last week against the Packers, Paulsen logged limited showings Wednesday and Thursday of this week and retains a chance to play against Arizona on Sunday. If the veteran tight end is unable to go, it will be second-year man Eric Saubert who sees an uptick in playing time against a Cardinals defense that's tied for the fourth-fewest tight end touchdowns allowed this year with three.
