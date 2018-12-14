Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Cleared to face Cardinals
Paulsen (knee/ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation going into Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Paulsen was a limited participant in practice each day this week. The UCLA product missed his first game of the season last week against the Packers. On the season, Paulsen has eight receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.
More News
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Back-to-back limited practices•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Will miss Week 14•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Misses second consecutive practice•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Stays involved in passing game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...