Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Collects first touchdown since 2014
Paulsen hauled in a 17-yard touchdown during Sunday's 37-36 defeat to Cincinnati.
The 31-year-old tight end has become a situational weapon for the high-flying Falcons' passing attack, as he has now recorded a reception in three consecutive games for the first time since October of 2014. If Matt Ryan continues to air it out 35-plus times per contest (as he has in three of four outings this year), Paulsen is liable to get one or two red-zone looks per game. Atlanta's upcoming opponent presents a positive outlook for tight ends Paulsen and Austin Hooper, facing a Pittsburgh defense that allowed the second-most PPR points to the position entering Week 4.
