Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Limited in practice
Paulsen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Paulsen was able to play through his lingering knee issue against the Cardinals in Week 15, and continues to progress in his recovery. If the depth tight end is able to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, he'll likely be used primarily as a blocker.
More News
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Cleared to face Cardinals•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Back-to-back limited practices•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Will miss Week 14•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Misses second consecutive practice•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Questionable to return Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff have been up and down lately, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks both...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....