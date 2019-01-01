Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Longest reception of season Sunday
Paulsen recorded a 19-yard reception during Sunday's 34-32 win against the Buccaneers.
Paulsen fought through knee and ankle injuries that kept him limited in Wednesday's practice, snapping a three-game catchless streak with his 19-yard reception against the Buccaneers putrid pass defense. The 31-year-old tight end doesn't offer much by way of receiving production with just 12 receptions for 106 yards over his past 31 appearances, but he provides proficient run-blocking abilities for a unit that needs all the help it can get in that category after finishing as the sixth-worst rush offense in 2018 (98.3 yards per game). With his contract expiring over the offseason, it remains to be seen if Paulsen will be back in Atlanta for a second campaign with the Dirty Birds.
