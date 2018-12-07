Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Misses second consecutive practice
Paulsen (knee/ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran blocking tight end has logged consecutive missed practices after being pulled midway through the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Baltimore with knee and ankle injuries. As his status for a Week 14 tilt against the Packers remains very much in doubt, 2017 fifth-round draft choice Eric Saubert is primed to see an increase in his season-long offensive snap count percentage of 11.3.
More News
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Stays involved in passing game•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Two more receptions in Week 10 loss•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Collects first touchdown since 2014•
-
Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Records one catch in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...