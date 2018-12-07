Paulsen (knee/ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran blocking tight end has logged consecutive missed practices after being pulled midway through the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Baltimore with knee and ankle injuries. As his status for a Week 14 tilt against the Packers remains very much in doubt, 2017 fifth-round draft choice Eric Saubert is primed to see an increase in his season-long offensive snap count percentage of 11.3.

