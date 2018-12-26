Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Nursing knee issue, limited Wednesday
Paulsen (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Paulsen's status remains largely up in the air at the moment. Perhaps more clarity will surface as Sunday inches closer but for now things are a bit murky. Look for Eric Saubert to slide into the No. 2 tight end spot if Paulsen can't give it a go.
