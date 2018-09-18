Paulsen hauled in his lone target for a 10-yard gain as Atlanta defeated Carolina 31-24 on Sunday.

The 31-year-old tight end has almost exclusively contributed as a run blocker throughout his career, eclipsing 20 targets just twice across eight professional seasons. This week's matchup against New Orleans doesn't provide reason for optimism, as the Saints surrendered the fewest number of tight end receptions in the NFL last season with 43.

