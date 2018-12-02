Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Questionable to return Sunday
Paulsen is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a knee injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Paulsen exited Sunday's tilt against the Ravens midway through the second quarter. If the veteran tight end is unable to return Week 13, Eric Saubert could benefit from a slight uptick in snaps.
