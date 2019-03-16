Paulsen re-signed Saturday with the Falcons on a one-year deal.

It's a bit odd to see the Falcons bring back Paulsen given the team recently signed former Titans tight end Luke Stocker who profiles similarly as a blocking-first option. Still, the veteran tight end was reliable in his first stint in Atlanta, playing in 362 offensive snaps across 15 games. The nature of both Paulsen and Stocker's contract would suggest that should one outplay the other during training camp, the Falcons could opt to cut ties prematurely.

