Paulsen hauled in his only target, picking up 11 yards during a 43-37 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Paulsen's 11-yard reception in Sunday's game was his longest gain since he was a member of the Washington Redskins in 2014. Despite going up against a Bengals' defense in Week 4 that allows the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in standard scoring, Paulsen is a long shot to get into the end zone with zero snaps in the red zone through three games.