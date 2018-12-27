Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Returns in full Thursday
Paulsen (knee/ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Paulsen began the week as a limited practice participant from the knee and ankle issues that have plagued him for most of December. Assuming the 31-year-old avoids a setback Friday, he should be good to go for Sunday's season finale at Tampa Bay.
