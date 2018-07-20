Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Set for role as blocking tight end
Paulsen is expected to fill in for the recently-departed Levine Toilolo as a blocking tight end for the Falcons, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Paulsen is an overwhelming favorite to be the team's No. 2 option at tight end this season, with extensive experience in Kyle Shanahan-directed offenses. Although there are some new wrinkles to the offense with Steve Sarkisian now at the helm, the unit's overall approach has not been drastically altered from the Shanahan era of two years ago. Paulsen played under Shanahan in Washington between 2010 and 2013, and again reunited with the offensive guru last season in San Francisco. The seven-year veteran is a non-threat through the air, with 82 receptions in 105 games and fewer than 850 receiving yards for his career, but what he does offer is solid run blocking -- Paulsen has helped pave the way for four 1,000-yard rushers over his past five healthy seasons with the Redskins, Bears and 49ers (the only exception being Carlos Hyde's 2017 campaign, in which he compiled 938 yards on the ground).
