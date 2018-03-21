Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Signs contract with Atlanta
Paulsen and the Falcons agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official website reports.
After announcing their intention to part ways with Levine Toilolo earlier this offseason, the Falcons found themselves in need of a blocking tight end. Paulsen has never been a prolific receiving threat in his seven-year career (career-high season in catches came in 2013 when he had 28 for Washington), but he offers a veteran presence and possesses the aptitude to handle the blocking abilities required of the position. Last year the 49ers utilized Paulsen almost exclusively in the capacity of a blocker, as he saw 144 offensive snaps but just two targets.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...