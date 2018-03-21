Paulsen and the Falcons agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official website reports.

After announcing their intention to part ways with Levine Toilolo earlier this offseason, the Falcons found themselves in need of a blocking tight end. Paulsen has never been a prolific receiving threat in his seven-year career (career-high season in catches came in 2013 when he had 28 for Washington), but he offers a veteran presence and possesses the aptitude to handle the blocking abilities required of the position. Last year the 49ers utilized Paulsen almost exclusively in the capacity of a blocker, as he saw 144 offensive snaps but just two targets.