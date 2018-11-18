Falcons' Logan Paulsen: Stays involved in passing game
Paulsen caught both of his targets, logging 19 receiving yards during a 22-19 loss to Dallas on Sunday.
The veteran tight end made an impressive play in the third quarter, catching a pass short left from Matt Ryan, breaking a tackle and waltzing 13 yards for a first down. Paulsen now has four catches over the past two outings, his most in consecutive games since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2014 season. Next comes a Thanksgiving night showdown with New Orleans, as the Falcons' playoff hopes lay in dire straits. Paulsen himself has a challenging matchup, facing a Saints defense that entered the weekend allowing just 361 receiving yards to tight ends in 2018 (fifth-fewest in the NFL).
